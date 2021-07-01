Children’s Inn campaign aims to drive out domestic violence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the next month you’ll probably be seeing posts on social media that have an important message. It’s a campaign to raise awareness about domestic violence and a resource in Sioux Falls that needs your help.

The pictures in the video above are with a purpose. Familiar faces in Sioux Falls wearing shirts with the phrase “hope is stronger than fear” to promote the Children’s Inn. The Children’s Inn provides free services for women, children, and men who are victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse or neglect, services including an emergency shelter or counseling.

“Our Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign is really a social awareness and social movement campaign. In order to end domestic violence, we really need to help educate people and raise awareness,” says Children’s Inn Development Coordinator.

To get involved you can purchase apparel online, share posts on social media or donate. Raising money and awareness is especially important right now as a new Children’s Inn facility is in the works.

“We’ll be kicking off a $12 million endowment campaign along with our Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign this summer. And so, every little bit is going to help. We’re going to need lots of supporters to help build that endowment so we can operate for years and years to come. Our budget will absolutely increase, we’re going to need to increase our staff and those who we’re serving. But I know the community will step up and help us with that,” says Children’s Inn Operations Director Amy Carter.

You can join us in supporting the Children’s Inn and their work to help victims of domestic violence. Head over to driveoutdv.com to make a donation.

