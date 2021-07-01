Avera Medical Minute
Dakota News Now says goodbye & best wishes to Kelsie Passolt

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kelsie Passolt has been a fixture on Sioux Falls television for about 5 years. Tonight, we’re saying goodbye.

Kelsie is headed to Lincoln, Nebraska, where she will join the 10/11 News team at KOLN as an evening anchor.

During her time at KDLT News and Dakota News Now, Kelsie has covered a range of stories from her coworker’s recovery from COVID-19 to the many spectacular individuals she’s highlighted in the Someone You Should Know segment.

We will miss Kelsie, and wish her the best of luck in Lincoln!

