Dakota News Now says goodbye & best wishes to Kelsie Passolt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kelsie Passolt has been a fixture on Sioux Falls television for about 5 years. Tonight, we’re saying goodbye.

Kelsie is headed to Lincoln, Nebraska, where she will join the 10/11 News team at KOLN as an evening anchor.

During her time at KDLT News and Dakota News Now, Kelsie has covered a range of stories from her coworker’s recovery from COVID-19 to the many spectacular individuals she’s highlighted in the Someone You Should Know segment.

We will miss Kelsie, and wish her the best of luck in Lincoln!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.