Getting Warmer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will see plenty of sunshine across the region today. Highs are going to range from the upper 80s and low 90s in the east, to the mid 90s out in central South Dakota. The wind will be fairly light again this afternoon.

The heat will stay in place over the next few days. In fact, we should slowly warm as we head into the holiday weekend. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s across the region over the next few days. We’ll even see a few upper 90s up north and out west as we head into the beginning of the weekend.

By the Fourth of July, we’re going to see some toasty temps. Highs will be in the 90s for everyone. Most of us will be in the mid 90s with upper 90s in northern South Dakota and we’ll be close to 100 out west. We’ll stay in the 90s next week with some slight chances of rain next Tuesday and next Wednesday.

