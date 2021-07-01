Goodbye to Kelsie Passolt from her co-workers on her final show at Dakota News Now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Kelsie Passolt came to the Sioux Falls market almost 5 years ago to the day. So it wasn’t easy for her co-workers to say goodbye as she did her final show Wednesday night. She’s moving on to Lincoln, NE to anchor the news at 5, 6 & 10 for News 10/11. But she will be missed by her friends who had a final chance to wish her well during the 10 o’clock newscast Wednesday night. Good luck Kelsie, you’ll do awesome! And thanks for being such a professional and so much fun to work with over the past 5 years. Here’s something to remember all of us by! :)

