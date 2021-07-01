Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Goodbye to Kelsie Passolt from her co-workers on her final show at Dakota News Now

Passolt moving to Lincoln, NE to co-anchor
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Kelsie Passolt came to the Sioux Falls market almost 5 years ago to the day. So it wasn’t easy for her co-workers to say goodbye as she did her final show Wednesday night. She’s moving on to Lincoln, NE to anchor the news at 5, 6 & 10 for News 10/11. But she will be missed by her friends who had a final chance to wish her well during the 10 o’clock newscast Wednesday night. Good luck Kelsie, you’ll do awesome! And thanks for being such a professional and so much fun to work with over the past 5 years. Here’s something to remember all of us by! :)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a platoon of South Dakota National Guard troops in formation.
UPDATE: Private donor paying for S.D. Nat’l. Guard’s mission to border
24-year-old Carly Makay Bruhn, 34-year-old Mark James Olson, 31-year-old Tyler James Olson...
Police: 3 found with meth, handgun in stolen truck investigation
Delta coronavirus variant confirmed in South Dakota
Aberdeen Police say Wylie Park is again under lockdown and that one person has been placed into...
UPDATE: Wylie Park will fully reopen after lockdown
Governor Kristi Noem said her granddaughter came into the world Monday.
Gov. Noem announces she’s officially a grandma

Latest News

IM 26 passed in November of 2020 making South Dakota the 36th state to legalize medical...
July 1st marks official legalization of medical marijuana in South Dakota
Kelsie is headed to Lincoln, Nebraska, where she will join the 10/11 news team at KOLN.
Dakota News Now says goodbye & best wishes to Kelsie Passolt
Goodbye & best wishes, Kelsie Passolt!
Staff from the Children’s Inn are changing the situation through their Drive Out Domestic...
Children’s Inn campaign aims to drive out domestic violence