Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Honeybees struggling with current drought conditions

The dry start to the year started a domino effect on bee populations in the state.
The dry start to the year started a domino effect on bee populations in the state.(Dakota News Now)
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The dry start to the year started a domino effect on bee populations in the state. Because of the early bloom and dry conditions, area beekeeper Patricia Wells said the bee populations couldn’t stockpile enough food.

“They’re not able to go out and get as much pollen and nectar as they normally would. That leads to a smaller brood population,” said Wells.

It’s another blow to South Dakota’s bee population, which Wells said has ranked second highest in honey production historically in the nation.

“And the bees are already stressed enough from all of the chemicals that are out in the environments. It really puts a lot of stress on the bees and the beekeeper,” said Wells.

That struggle with resources extends to zoos as well, where water bills are already high enough. But the need to practice conservation, as the need to keep animals hydrated and clean as well, means letting nature take its course on other zoo plants and landscaping.

“We are conscious of water use here, and zoos in general use enough water anyway, with the hosing of exhibits, and so forth. And the pools, and things like that,” said Bramble Park Zoo General Curator Jim Lloyd.

Wells said beekeepers can feed their populations with a sugar syrup solution. But that comes at a high monetary cost, and can only minimize the damage.

“Your costs are skyrocketing, the population of your hive is going down. And you need all of those bees, basically to survive the winter,” said Wells.

Wells said that at the current rate, she’ll have to start feeding her bees around mid-July, just ti keep as many alive before winter as possible. Wells said that any damage to bee populations will have an effect on the food chain, including humans.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group of South Dakota Legislators ask Noem to apologize to state National Guard, cancel deployment
Kelsie is headed to Lincoln, Nebraska, where she will join the 10/11 news team at KOLN.
Dakota News Now says goodbye & best wishes to Kelsie Passolt
Delta coronavirus variant confirmed in South Dakota
Aberdeen Police say Wylie Park is again under lockdown and that one person has been placed into...
UPDATE: Wylie Park will fully reopen after lockdown
Governor Kristi Noem said her granddaughter came into the world Monday.
Gov. Noem announces she’s officially a grandma

Latest News

Courtesy of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation
Parks and Recreation celebrated in national recognition month
File
Digging Deeper: How dry has it really been?
The Heat Continues As Well
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
Aberdeen Police say Wylie Park is again under lockdown and that one person has been placed into...
North Dakota man charged with making terroristic threats at Wylie Park