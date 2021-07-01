Huron cameras sold at auction containing crime scene photos now in custody of State’s Attorney

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week we brought you the story of a man who purchased cameras from a City of Huron surplus auction. While looking through them, he discovered gruesome evidence photos of crime scenes and domestic violence victims.

Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore has informed Dakota News Now that the cameras have been turned in and are now in the custody of the county.

Moore says the process of obtaining the cameras went smoothly. The next step is to identify the victims or their families. If asked by the victims, the State’s Attorney’s Office can confirm if their photos were on the cameras.

Moore said it was imperative to secure the photos.

“These weren’t in our custody. They were in Huron’s Police Department’s custody, that the county obviously has an interest because I’m the prosecutor and all these cases,” said Moore. “You know it’s embarrassing what happened and it shouldn’t have happened. And hopefully, other people learn from it and I know that the City of Huron will learn from it and it won’t be repeated.”

The purchaser of the cameras, Tim Caya, says he was reimbursed for the cameras and was given an immunity waiver regarding the possession of the cameras and photos.

Huron City Attorney Tucker J. Volesky released the following statement:

“The City of Huron has secured all cameras and images regarding the reports concerning police cameras sold at public auction. The Huron City Attorney’s Office was able to coordinate an effort with the Beadle County State’s Attorney’s Office and outside support agencies to secure the material from the party that purchased the cameras at public auction. Through this joint effort all cameras and any and all images have been secured and are in the possession of the Beadle County Sheriff’s Office,” said Volesky.

No criminal charges are expected.

