July 1st marks official legalization of medical marijuana in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Initiated Measure 26 passed in November of 2020, making South Dakota the 36th state to legalize medical marijuana.

Many rules regarding medical marijuana have already been announced by the state, including the “debilitating medical conditions” needed to receive cannabis such as severe pain, nausea, and muscle spasms.

Some pro-marijuana groups are happy with these announcements but are still saying the state needs to be clearer with what guidelines will be moving forward.

“We as advocates are requesting clarity from the government regarding the medical cannabis patient protections that are included in this law. We feel as though there has been a lack of clarity in this law and that it’s in the public’s interest for everyone to be on the same page,” says South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws Director Matthew Schweich.

The state also released a framework for how South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers will address marijuana in traffic stops.

Nothing in the framework or the Highway patrol’s upcoming guidance will prevent or de-prioritize the enforcement of South Dakota’s impaired driving, drug possession, or drug trafficking laws.

However, it does note that troopers will not arrest anyone with under 3 ounces of marijuana.

Not all rules need to be put into effect before Thursday’s legalization though.

South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon says, “IM 26 included some timelines after July 1st when the law goes into effect for us to get the rules in place and to get other parts of the program set up and I think that was recognizing that it’s going to take some time to get these things in place.”

The deadline for the official setup of the state’s medical marijuana program is October 29th but many expect the program to continue to grow even after that date.

“We’re working really really hard we’re 100% committed to getting this program off the ground and making it the best program it can be, but we also know that it’s going to evolve as that’s been the experience in every other state,” says Malsam-Rysdon.

The preliminary list of the conditions needed to legally use medical marijuana includes:

Acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) and positive status for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, Multiple sclerosis (MS), Cancer-associated with severe or chronic pain, nausea or severe vomiting, or cachexia or severe wasting. Crohn’s disease, Epilepsy, and seizures. Glaucoma; and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

