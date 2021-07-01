Avera Medical Minute
Lewis & Clark water system running near maximum capacity

File.
File.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(Dakota News Now) - The hot, dry conditions have pushed up water consumption across the region.

Troy Larson, Executive Director of the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System, said they have been very close to maxing out their facilities.

“Earlier this month we were hitting numbers we never even come close to hitting before,” Larson told WNAX Radio.

On one of the peak days, Larson said the system hit a peak of 32 million gallons. On that day, the system’s max well capacity was 32.2 million gallons, meaning it came within within 200,000 gallons of hitting peak capacity.

However, since then, Larson said members have reigned in water use a bit. The system has been averaging closer to 28 million gallons per day recently.

Larson said overall, usage this year is up sharply from last year. The system’s peak day in 2020 was 26 million gallons.

Lewis & Clark has not any equipment issues yet, Larson said. However, if the system does suffer an issue with a pump or a well, it would “change the whole equation” for how it distributes water to members.

Larson said they have another large well under construction that will add 15 to 20 million gallons to their pumping capacity. That will be available next spring.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

