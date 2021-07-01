Avera Medical Minute
Minnesota Legislature passes tax bill to finish $52B budget

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Legislature passed a tax bill early Thursday as it completed a $52 billion, two-year budget, averting the threat of a partial state government shutdown.

Gov. Tim Walz personally delivered the signed K-12 education funding bill to Secretary of State Steve Simon on Wednesday evening and signed three other budget bills. But the tax bill didn’t need to pass before the old budget ran out.

The House passed the tax bill 69-55. The Republican-led Senate approved it 54-11 a few hours later, completing a special session that became necessary after time ran out on the regular session last month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

