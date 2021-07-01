Nebraska man sentenced to life for fatal 2018 kidnapping

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska man has been sentenced to a mandatory life term in federal prison for helping kidnap a South Dakota woman who was later killed on the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in Nebraska.

Federal prosecutors say 51-year-old Ramon Simpson, of Norfolk, was sentenced Wednesday for the November 2018 kidnapping of 59-year-old Phyllis Hunhoff.

Prosecutors said Simpson and another man, Joseph James, abducted Hunhoff in Utica, South Dakota. After they took the woman to Norfolk, Simpson left before James took her to the reservation where she was killed and her body set on fire.

James was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison last year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.