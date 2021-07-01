Avera Medical Minute
North Dakota man charged with making terroristic threats at Wylie Park

Aberdeen Police say Wylie Park is again under lockdown and that one person has been placed into custody nearly a week after a “probable explosive device” was found.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A North Dakota man has been charged in connection to Wednesday’s Wylie Park lockdown.

Aberdeen Police say witnesses reported a suspicious man at Wylie Park at around noon Wednesday. Once officers arrived on the scene, witnesses reported the man was making comments about “blowing things up” and was burying things in the sand.

The 33-year-old North Dakota man was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats. He is currently being held at the Brown County Jail.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol’s explosive detecting canine and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation’s bomb squad responded to the park. Police say a large search was conducted at Wylie Park and Storybook Land. They say no explosives or dangerous items were found.

The incident comes less than a week after a probable explosive device set to “activate at a later time” was discovered at the park.

Authorities say there is nothing at this time to indicate the two incidents are connected. Aberdeen Police says it will increase law enforcement presence in the area for the holiday weekend.

