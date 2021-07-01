Avera Medical Minute
One person injured in Sioux Falls house fire

One person was injured Wednesday night in a Sioux Falls house fire.
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Battalion Chief, David Jensen, said one person was injured as a result of a fire at a house in Sioux Falls. The fire started about 8:10 PM at a home on Spring Avenue, near Minnesota Avenue and 1st Street. Someone reported a person was on the roof, but when firefighters arrived, they were in the front yard.

The person suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital as a result.

Crews stayed at the house throughout the night to watch for hotspots. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Much of the back of the home and the second floor of it was damaged.

