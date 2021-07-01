Spearfish outscores Sunfish in Expedition League baseball

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In a very high scoring game the Sunfish almost battled back but fell short to Spearfish Wednesday night at Ronken Field losing 19-14. The Sunfish scored the final 8 runs of the game to make it close. Ken Dutka paced the way with a HR and 4 RBI’s. Jesus Licon had a triple and 3 RBI’s and Augie’s Will Olson had a pair of hits and RBI’s. But the Sasquatch pounded out 20 base hits in the win. The Fish will try and salvage a win in the 3-game series Thursday night at Ronken Field . They will host Pierre Friday night before playing the final 2 games of the weekend on the Trappers home field.

