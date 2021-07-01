Thunder score 2 Extra Time goals to tie St. Louis Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Thunder fell behind early as Darley Florvil scored a pair of goals within 2 minutes at the midway point of the first half Wednesday night at McEneaney Field. But the Thunder got a goal from Trace Dobson after a free kick and then scored twice in extra time on goals by David Bizimana and goalie Federico Simonetti to give them a hard-earned 3-3 tie. They are 2-5-2 for the season and will host Dakota Fusion next Wednesday night also on the O’Gorman campus.

