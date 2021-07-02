Avera Medical Minute
Animal Control searching for woman after dog bite incident at Sioux Falls park

Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle(City of Sioux Falls)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are looking to get in contact with a woman after her dog reportedly bit a man at a Sioux Falls dog park on Friday.

Sioux Falls Animal Control says the incident happened at the Family Dog Park in north Sioux Falls at around noon. A man in the park was with his standard poodle when he was bitten by another dog.

The dog is described as a 50-60 lb black Labrador or Rottweiler mix that was not wearing a collar or leash. The woman is described as a 25-year-old white woman with brown or dark blonde hair at 5′2″ and weighing 180 lbs.

Authorities say the woman left as a passenger in an older dark grey 4-door ford sedan with damage to the right front fender. There appeared to be a sticker of a butterfly in the passenger side rear window.

The woman reportedly gave the man her contact information but authorities have not been able to reach her.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this dog, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

