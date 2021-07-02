Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Birds finally get to play in Kansas City

Canaries get swept in Kansas City
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries had been rained out the previous two nights before finally getting to play a doubleheader Thursday night in Kansas City.

In the first game Jabari Henry’s 2-run blast gave the Birds the lead. But a Jan Hernandez 3-run home run broke open a close game for the Monarchs who went on to win 9-5.

In the second game, the Birds tried to get back to the .500 mark with a victory. But Casey Gillespie’s solo homer for the Monarchs was the difference in the final score of 3-1 for the home team.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsie is headed to Lincoln, Nebraska, where she will join the 10/11 news team at KOLN.
Dakota News Now says goodbye & best wishes to Kelsie Passolt
Group of South Dakota Legislators ask Noem to apologize to state National Guard, cancel deployment
Delta coronavirus variant confirmed in South Dakota
Aberdeen Police say Wylie Park is again under lockdown and that one person has been placed into...
UPDATE: Wylie Park will fully reopen after lockdown
Governor Kristi Noem said her granddaughter came into the world Monday.
Gov. Noem announces she’s officially a grandma

Latest News

Nilsen jumping for joy in Poland after winning Olympic Trials
Nilsen keeps jumping for joy in Poland
Sunfish score 8 in 3rd inning and beat Spearfish 10-5
Sunfish try to salvage a win in series against Spearfish
Schuchart excited to join grandpa as winner at Jackson Nationals
Jackson Nationals win was extra special for Schuchart
Associate Head Coach
Flemmer named Associate Head Coach at Dakota State for Men’s Basketball