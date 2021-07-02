Birds finally get to play in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries had been rained out the previous two nights before finally getting to play a doubleheader Thursday night in Kansas City.

In the first game Jabari Henry’s 2-run blast gave the Birds the lead. But a Jan Hernandez 3-run home run broke open a close game for the Monarchs who went on to win 9-5.

In the second game, the Birds tried to get back to the .500 mark with a victory. But Casey Gillespie’s solo homer for the Monarchs was the difference in the final score of 3-1 for the home team.

