Charges pending against driver involved in Sioux Falls crash

Credit: Mitchell Olson
Credit: Mitchell Olson(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One driver could be facing charges after they were involved in a crash in Sioux Falls Thursday night. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said it happened on I-229 at 6:00 PM.

Mangan said James Dennis was driving a GMC Sierra southbound on I-229 near the Rice Street exit. Dennis stopped in the right lane and then got out of his truck.

That’s when a semi-truck and trailer also going southbound hit the GMC. The truck and trailer went across the median and crossed all three lanes of the northbound traffic.

The cab came to a stop in the ditch, but the trailer blocked two lanes of traffic going northbound on I-229 for about 4 1/2 hours. No one was injured in the incident.

Charges are pending against Dennis, who lives in Sioux Falls and is 50 years old.

