Feisty woman celebrates turning 100, gets parade, too

By Kent Erdahl
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. (KARE) – Louise Kimmes says doesn’t like a fuss, but she got a big surprise party anyway for her 100th birthday.

Her sisters, children, grandchildren and plenty of friends all turned up to wish her well at the celebration.

“That’s the most birthday I ever celebrated in my whole life,” Kimmes said. “I suppose I better thank them. Otherwise, I don’t know what to say.”

She had lots of folks to thank, too.

In addition to the party, a parade of cars drove by the farm, honking their horns, waving and dropping off presents.

And her secret to staying young at heart?

Kimmes said she doesn’t have time to die. She’s too busy with projects like sewing quilts and diapers for charity.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

