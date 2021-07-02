Flemmer named Associate Head Coach at Dakota State for Men’s Basketball

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Head coach Gary Garner announced Thursday that Trevor Flemmer has been promoted to associate head coach of the Dakota State University Trojan men’s basketball program.

Flemmer has spent the past three years as an assistant coach with the Trojans, helping lead them to the North Star Athletic Association postseason tournament’s runner-up honor in 2021. He also coaches the Trojan men’s basketball junior varsity team.

He was the graduate assistant coach at Briar Cliff in 2017-18 before coming to DSU. He was a member of the Chargers’ coaching staff that took the squad to the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Tournament quarterfinals. He was also the head junior varsity head coach at Briar Cliff.

Flemmer played collegiate basketball at Presentation (S.D.) from 2012-16. He earned NAIA scholar athlete award, as well as North Star Athletic Association Champions of Character recipient.

Flemmer played both forward and center for Mitchell High School under the late Gary Munsen, where he was inducted into the DSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2002.

