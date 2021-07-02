Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Grass fire in southeast Sioux Falls caused by kids with fireworks

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says a grass fire in southeast Sioux Falls Thursday afternoon was...
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says a grass fire in southeast Sioux Falls Thursday afternoon was caused by kids playing with fireworks.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says a grass fire in southeast Sioux Falls Thursday afternoon was caused by kids playing with fireworks.

The fire happened at around 3 pm near an apartment north of 69th Street and Cliff Avenue. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire in a short amount of time without any reported injuries.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Fessler confirmed Friday that the fire was started by kids playing fireworks.

Much of South Dakota is in a moderate drought as the Fourth of July weekend begins. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is asking the public to be careful with fireworks.

Sioux Falls Police are also reminding residents that fireworks with an “audible report, projectile, or launching component,” are outlawed in city limits.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsie is headed to Lincoln, Nebraska, where she will join the 10/11 news team at KOLN.
Dakota News Now says goodbye & best wishes to Kelsie Passolt
Credit: Mitchell Olson
Charges pending against driver involved in Sioux Falls crash
Group of South Dakota Legislators ask Noem to apologize to state National Guard, cancel deployment
Aberdeen Police say Wylie Park is again under lockdown and that one person has been placed into...
North Dakota man charged with making terroristic threats at Wylie Park
Medical marijuana now legal in South Dakota; No ruling yet on recreational pot

Latest News

Ravnsborg elected vice chair of Conference of Western Attorneys General
Police: Multiple items stolen from 14 unlocked vehicles in Madison
With more people expected to be out on the lakes, it’s important to be aware of certain laws.
Safety on the water during 4th of July weekend
Noem: GOP donor’s $1M for National Guard was a ‘surprise’