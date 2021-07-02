Grass fire in southeast Sioux Falls caused by kids with fireworks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says a grass fire in southeast Sioux Falls Thursday afternoon was caused by kids playing with fireworks.

The fire happened at around 3 pm near an apartment north of 69th Street and Cliff Avenue. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire in a short amount of time without any reported injuries.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Fessler confirmed Friday that the fire was started by kids playing fireworks.

Much of South Dakota is in a moderate drought as the Fourth of July weekend begins. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is asking the public to be careful with fireworks.

Sioux Falls Police are also reminding residents that fireworks with an “audible report, projectile, or launching component,” are outlawed in city limits.

