Jackson Nationals win was extra special for Schuchart

JACKSON, MN (Dakota News Now) -Sunday was a big day for World of Outlaws driver Logan Schuchart. His grandfather Bobby Allen won the event years ago and now is in the Hall of Fame... And he owns the racing team that Logan drives for.

He won the event last year which was really cool and then did it again last weekend. Having his name on the wall and in the history books with the man he admires most is something that will always be very meaningful to one of the top drivers on the circuit. ”That was pretty awesome. It’s a lot different than from when my grandpa raced back then. But the title of it, the Jackson National and the event they are making it into is pretty big. So I hope it can be one of the bigger races in our sport and my name’s on there and it means a lot to me and I hope we can do it a few more times throughout my career,” says Logan.

It was the 25th win of Logan’s career and almost earned him a huge payday of $50,000... The Outlaws driver really enjoyed getting in 5 races in a week with only having to drive from Sioux Falls to Jackson.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.