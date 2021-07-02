Mitchell native living in Japan details COVID situation in Tokyo ahead of Olympic Games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mitchell native Jay Beddow has lived in Japan for the past 26 years. He spoke to the Minnehaha Democratic Forum Friday, detailing the path that Japan has followed with COVID ahead of the Olympic games.

“South Dakota and Tokyo, despite a large disparity in population, would have been on pretty even footing in terms of the number of COVID cases overall. So, Japan has its problems with COVID, but certainly has nothing near to the scale of the issue you had in America,” Beddow said.

Beddow believes this may have been caused by the difference in the use of masks.

“The big difference between the U.S and Japan is universal mask-wearing. Everyone wears a mask 100% of the time,” Beddow said.

Cases in Japan have begun rising recently and Beddow believes it may be because of the fact that only 11 percent of Japan’s population has been vaccinated.

“Which is a huge problem heading into the Olympics, where you’ve got almost 18,000 athletes and 50,000 others coming into a country that’s largely unvaccinated, and has had overseas visitors for a year. It’s a huge source of anxiety for Japanese people,” Beddow said.

Roughly six weeks ago, a poll showed that about 80% of people in Japan either wanted the games postponed or canceled. Optimism has since improved but still remains lower than normal.

“Typically leading into a summer Olympics they usually poll at 70% or 80% of the people in favor instead we’re at 40% against,” Beddow said.

