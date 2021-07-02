Avera Medical Minute
Nilsen keeps jumping for joy in Poland

USD standout in Olympic form
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLAND (Dakota News Now) -Chris Nilsen has continued to soar as a pole vaulter. Keep in mind, he is now doing this professionally after graduating from USD.

We had him on Calling All Sports right after he’d won the Olympic trials and he left the next day for Poland where he cleared 19′ 4-1/2″ doing it with ease. He told us before he left that winning the trials with that final jump of 19′ 4-1/4 inches was like a huge stress relief... There was quite a bit of pressure heading into the trials because of the high expectations. ”And I think when I cleared 19-4 that’s when I finally felt a mix of excitement and a lot of stress relief. The last 2 months has been an anxiety driven process and I think to finally get that weight off my shoulders of having to make the Olympic team kind of makes everything a little bit easier,” says Nilsen.

And now he’s overseas jumping professionally and will be in Stockholm, Sweden next before heading home to make final preparations for the Olympics in Tokyo that start July 23rd and runs through August 8th on KDLT and NBC.

