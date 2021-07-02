Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Noem: GOP donor’s $1M for National Guard was a ‘surprise’

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says it came as a surprise when a billionaire GOP donor reached out with a $1 million offer to fund the National Guard’s deployment to the U.S. border with Mexico.

Critics say it creates a troubling precedent that effectively turns National Guard troops into soldiers-for-hire. But Noem describes the transaction as a “wonderful” happenstance in which Willis Johnson, the billionaire Republican donor, gave her an unexpected phone call as she was deliberating where to come up with the money to send the National Guard or law enforcement officers to the border.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsie is headed to Lincoln, Nebraska, where she will join the 10/11 news team at KOLN.
Dakota News Now says goodbye & best wishes to Kelsie Passolt
Group of South Dakota Legislators ask Noem to apologize to state National Guard, cancel deployment
Credit: Mitchell Olson
Charges pending against driver involved in Sioux Falls crash
Aberdeen Police say Wylie Park is again under lockdown and that one person has been placed into...
North Dakota man charged with making terroristic threats at Wylie Park
Medical marijuana now legal in South Dakota; No ruling yet on recreational pot

Latest News

Agronomist: Small grains suffering the most amid drought conditions
Credit: Mitchell Olson
Charges pending against driver involved in Sioux Falls crash
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
The National Guardsmen flew in on the New England Patriots team plane Thursday morning before...
South Dakota Army National Guard troops return from 10-month deployment