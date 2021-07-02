NSU & SDSU reach guaranteed nursing program agreement

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SDSU Accelerated Nursing Program at NSU is currently in it’s 9th year at Aberdeen. But starting soon, Northern State graduates will have a path at a guaranteed spot into the program.

The one year program is an option for Northern graduates to re-tool their career, and get a bachelor of science in nursing degree in a short amount of time.

“It’s 12 months that they complete all of their necessary coursework, clinical, lab and simulation. And then they’re able to sit for their licensure exam, shortly after they graduate.” said academic advisor Sara Olson.

Olson said she’s seen an increase in people reaching out to her, wanting to get in the program.

“A number of people have contacted me over the past year, as the pandemic has raged around us. Wanting to know how they can help out, and how they can go back and quickly get their bachelor’s degree.” said Olson.

Dean of the SDSU College of Nursing Dr. Mary Anne Krough said the agreement between the two institutions was in the works before the pandemic began, seeking to get more healthcare workers into the industry.

“One of the ways that we can do that, is to allow people to live, work and learn in the communities that they come from, or very close to home.” said Krough.

With the new agreement, the program opens up to any Northern State graduates that have any degree, and that meet the admission and coursework requirements. Krough said from there, the path is set.

“And provided that the students meet the prerequisite requirements, then they will admitted directly into that program.” said Krough

More information about the Accelerated Nursing Program can be found here.

