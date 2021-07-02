OYO Succulents

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug and Aaron are talking about succulents.

Succulents are very popular right now and grow very well in your home. Succulents are plants that are very good at storing water. That means you don’t have to water them as often as other plants. You’ll need to make sure the soil dries out completely before watering them again.

You’ll need to use a special kind of soil for succulents. Cactus soil is a good option. As for fertilizer, you can get away with fertilizing once in the spring.

