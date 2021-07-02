Avera Medical Minute
Police: Multiple items stolen from 14 unlocked vehicles in Madison

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Madison Police say numerous items, including a handgun, were taken from unlocked vehicles earlier this week.

Madison Police responded to multiple reports of unlocked vehicles having items taken from them on Monday. Police say in total, 14 vehicles were entered and there were three reports of vandalism.

Police recovered numerous stolen items, including the handgun, while executing a search warrant at a residence on Wednesday.

20-year-old Arainna Crenshaw and 18-year-old William East were arrested in connection to the string of burglaries.

Crenshaw is facing third-degree burglary, six counts of criminal entry of a motor vehicle, three counts of intentional damage to property, and grand theft charges. She is currently in custody at the Lake County Jail.

East, from Sioux Falls, is facing criminal entry of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and grand theft of a firearm. He is currently out on bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that more charges could be brought.

The Madison Police Department is reminding residents to lock their vehicles and to hide valuables. All vehicles involved in the incident were unlocked.

