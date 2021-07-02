Avera Medical Minute
Ravnsborg elected vice chair of Conference of Western Attorneys General

(South Dakota Attorney General Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been elected to serve as the vice-chair of a bipartisan group of attorneys general.

Ravnsborg was elected as Vice Chair and Executive Board member of the Conference of Western Attorneys General. The Conference of Western Attorneys General addresses emerging legal topics and common areas of interest to the west including water, fish and wildlife, public lands, minerals, energy, environment, and Native American law. Ravnsborg was elected

“It is an honor to be elected by my fellow Attorneys General to help lead an organization which actively tackles issues which are of utmost importance for not only South Dakota, but also our entire nation,” said Ravnsborg “I am humbled and look forward to working with my fellow Attorneys General on each and every topic.”

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser was elected to serve as Chair and Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford was elected to serve as 2nd Vice Chair.

The conference includes the eighteen member states and territories of Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Colorado, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming and the twenty-five associate member states and territories of Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia, Virginia and Wisconsin.

