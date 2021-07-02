Recreational marijuana supporters prepare ballot initiatives for 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One day after medicinal marijuana became legal in South Dakota advocates are now shifting their attention back to recreational.

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws announced Friday that five ballot initiatives have been filed with the South Dakota Legislative Research Council for review.

The group says this is the first step towards qualifying initiatives for the 2022 ballot.

However, if Amendment A is fully restored by the South Dakota Supreme Court, then the three sponsors will not advance the initiatives.

The state’s high court is still considering the Amendment A case with marijuana legalization pending that decision.

