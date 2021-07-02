Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Recreational marijuana supporters prepare ballot initiatives for 2022

IM 26 passed in November of 2020 making South Dakota the 36th state to legalize medical...
IM 26 passed in November of 2020 making South Dakota the 36th state to legalize medical marijuana.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One day after medicinal marijuana became legal in South Dakota advocates are now shifting their attention back to recreational.

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws announced Friday that five ballot initiatives have been filed with the South Dakota Legislative Research Council for review.

The group says this is the first step towards qualifying initiatives for the 2022 ballot.

However, if Amendment A is fully restored by the South Dakota Supreme Court, then the three sponsors will not advance the initiatives.

The state’s high court is still considering the Amendment A case with marijuana legalization pending that decision.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsie is headed to Lincoln, Nebraska, where she will join the 10/11 news team at KOLN.
Dakota News Now says goodbye & best wishes to Kelsie Passolt
Credit: Mitchell Olson
Charges pending against driver involved in Sioux Falls crash
Group of South Dakota Legislators ask Noem to apologize to state National Guard, cancel deployment
Aberdeen Police say Wylie Park is again under lockdown and that one person has been placed into...
North Dakota man charged with making terroristic threats at Wylie Park
Medical marijuana now legal in South Dakota; No ruling yet on recreational pot

Latest News

City of Sioux Falls shares schedule for Independence Day Celebration at Falls Park
Mitchell native details COVID situation in Japan ahead of Olympic Games
Mitchell native living in Japan details COVID situation in Tokyo ahead of Olympic Games
Mitchell native living in Japan details COVID situation in Tokyo ahead of Olympic Games
Mitchell native living in Japan details COVID situation in Tokyo ahead of Olympic Games
Bugs cancel legion baseball game in Ortonville
WATCH: Bugs cancel legion baseball game in Ortonville