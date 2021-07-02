Avera Medical Minute
Safety on the water during 4th of July weekend

With more people expected to be out on the lakes, it’s important to be aware of certain laws.
By Miranda Paige
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
McCook County, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Since we’re expecting high temperatures and dry weather for the holiday weekend, many people are going to be taking advantage and getting out on the water. With more people expected to be out on the lakes, it’s important to be aware of certain laws.

The water is expected to be busy 4th of July weekend. “This whole summer has been really really busy, along with last summer, in our parks and on our lakes. But the 4th of July seems to expand that even more,” said Jeremy Roe, SD GFP Regional Conservation Officer Supervisor.

If you plan on going boating you may run into Roe. He says extra patrols will be out on the lakes making sure everyone is safe and following the rules.

“We’ll have, you know, literally hundreds and hundreds of people on every one of our lakes this weekend, doing boating, a lot of skiing, a lot of jet skiing, and a lot of swimming. Just enjoying the outdoors. So it’s fun to see,” said Roe.

Officers will be making sure boats aren’t getting too close to one another or swimmers.

“Can not have your boat anywhere in the swim zone, especially when swimmers are present,” said Roe.

Boaters need to also be aware and watch their surroundings.

“Watching your kids, watching your family members, and taking those extra steps to make sure you’re safe this weekend. So we don’t have any fatalities and we do keep everybody safe,” said Roe.

Boating under the influence is one of officers biggest concerns.

“You can drink inside of a boat, there’s nothing illegal about that. But what is illegal is if you are over the legal limit and driving a boat, which is a .08”

Bow riding is also illegal.

“There’s people sitting on the front of the boat wit their feet hanging on the outside of the boat, while they’re, you know, above wake speed driving across the lake,” said Roe.

Officers will do compliance checks to make sure all boats have their safety equipment.  One of the most important items that you need to make sure you have on board at all times is a life jacket for each person on the boat.

“If you don’t have all the proper safety equipment, you can be cited for any of those offenses and your day can actually be terminated until you get those in your boat.”

Boat registration is also required.

As long as you’re prepared, Roe looks forward to seeing you out on the water this holiday weekend.

For more boating safety tips and information click here.

