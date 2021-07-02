Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Army National Guard troops return from 10-month deployment

The National Guardsmen flew in on the New England Patriots team plane Thursday morning before going to Augustana and being greeted by some very emotional family and friends.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday at the Ellmen center on the Augustana University campus, the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade made their return after being deployed for over 10 months.

The National Guardsmen flew in on the New England Patriots team plane Thursday morning before going to Augustana and being greeted by some very emotional family and friends.

“I don’t know if there’s a whole lot of words for it, it’s awesome though. It’s good to see everybody still together and figuring things out,” said Guardsman Bradley Poncelet.

The Guardsmen are excited to be back for a variety of reasons.

“Personally, I really missed my family and especially my mom’s cooking so I’m really happy to see my mom here,” says guardsman Eh Bleh.

A ceremony was held for the troops featuring keynote speakers such as Senator John Thune and governor Kristi Noem

“We’ve been waiting a long time for all of these soldiers to come home so this was a special day today we recognize the fact that when they leave, they’re on an important mission and we’re so thankful that they did what they always do,” said governor Noem.

Many said being away from their families for nearly a year was hard but they’re happy to be back and celebrate the 4th of July holiday with their families.

