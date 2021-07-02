Sunfish try to salvage a win in series against Spearfish

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sunfish made great use of an 8-run 3rd inning and jumped out to a 9-0 lead on Spearfish and went on to win 10-5 Thursday night at Ronken Field. The Sunfish had the offense working with 17 base hits!

Augie’s Will Olson belted a 2-run HR and Luverne native Declan Beers also hit his first home run of the year for the Fish who scored plenty last night but still lost 19-14. Sioux Falls native Ganin Thompson who plays at Michigan State also had a pair of base hits and 2 RBI’s for Sioux Falls as the Fish improved to 15-17. They host Pierre on Friday night and then play at Hyde Stadium Saturday and Sunday at the home of the Trappers.

