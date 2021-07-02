Avera Medical Minute
Sunny and Hot

A Few Storms for the Fourth?
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will keep the sunny and dry weather around as we head into the weekend. Highs today will be in the 90s across the region. We’ll keep the sunshine around for Saturday, but we’ll turn the temperature dial up a little bit. High temperatures will still be in the 90s for Saturday.

For the Fourth of July, it looks like we’ll be even warmer. Highs will range from the mid 90s in the east to near 100 out in central South Dakota. There is a chance we could see a few showers and thunderstorms pop up Sunday afternoon, but anything that does form should be over fairly quickly.

We’ll keep that chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the beginning of next week, especially in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 90s, for the most part. We may briefly drop into the 80s for highs on Wednesday, but we’ll be right back into the mid to upper 90s as we round out next week.

