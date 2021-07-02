Sunshine, Hot Weather Expected for the Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It’s the same old story, different day kind of deal lately with the sunshine and warm conditions. We’ll continue that trend into the weekend with heat levels ticking up a bit, along with humidity levels as well. Be sure to exercise those heat safety tips if you plan to be out for long periods of time over the holiday weekend:

TONIGHT: Skies will be clear to mostly clear as higher pressure sits off to our southeast. This will give us winds out of the S and SE at 5-10 mph, but about 10-20 mph in central and western South Dakota. Lows drop back into the 60s, so a relatively mild night ahead once again.

SATURDAY: It’ll be another hot day with a mostly sunny sky. Into the afternoon and evening hours, there is a minor chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms developing along and west of the James River Valley as a weak front approaches. The best time for this would be between 3 PM and midnight. Any storms that should develop would fizzle out once it reaches the James River Valley. Winds will also be breezy out of the S at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Highs will top out in the mid 90s to low 100s. Lows drop back into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

4TH OF JULY: We’ll copy and paste the forecast from Saturday for Sunday. We’ll have a mostly sunny sky, with a minor chance of showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. This time, the chance looks to be along and east of the James River Valley between 3 PM and midnight. Winds will be out of the SSW at 5-15 mph, but will be shifting to the NNW gradually from west to east. It’ll be muggy as well with dewpoints in the 60s. Highs top out in the mid 90s to low to mid 100s. Lows in the 60s and 70s.

MONDAY: Most of the day will be dry with scattered cloud cover as we will be in between systems. Clouds will increase into Monday night, along with chances of showers and thunderstorms as a front approaches. It will be another warm and muggy day with highs in the 90s and dewpoints in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday looks to be the best chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms in the extended forecast period. Highs will cool back into the 80s as a result. While it won’t be all that impressive, most areas should at least see a tenth to a quarter inch of rain with some isolated higher amounts.

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND: We clear out after Tuesday’s system and unfortunately, it looks to stay dry for quite a while after that. Temperatures will climb back into the 90s with some triple digits possible Thursday and Friday in central South Dakota. The latest long term outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center shows the warm and dry weather could continue well into the middle of July and possibly even longer.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.