WATCH: Bugs cancel legion baseball game in Ortonville

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A swarm of bugs led to the cancellation of a baseball in Ortonville Thursday night.

The video above, shot by Daniel Berdan, showed the swarm of bugs at the legion baseball game between Milbank and Big Stone City.

The Milbank coach tells Dakota News Now the situation started in left field. By the third inning, the bugs had made their way to the infield and the game had to be canceled due to visibility issues.

