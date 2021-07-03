44th Ringneck Softball Tournament Gets Underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Softball diamonds across Sioux Falls will be buzzing as a holiday tradition returns.

The 44th Ringneck Softball Tournament got underway this afternoon at Sherman Park. While the COVID-19 Pandemic didn’t halt last year’s event, there are a more teams out this year, 124 from seven states.

It’s not completely back to normal, though, as fan and player favorites like the traditional parade of teams and opening ceremonies will have to wait for next year.

The tournament runs through the weekend with championships Sunday.

