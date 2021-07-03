Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

44th Ringneck Softball Tournament Gets Underway

124 teams from seven states come to Sioux Falls
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Softball diamonds across Sioux Falls will be buzzing as a holiday tradition returns.

The 44th Ringneck Softball Tournament got underway this afternoon at Sherman Park. While the COVID-19 Pandemic didn’t halt last year’s event, there are a more teams out this year, 124 from seven states.

It’s not completely back to normal, though, as fan and player favorites like the traditional parade of teams and opening ceremonies will have to wait for next year.

The tournament runs through the weekend with championships Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Mitchell Olson
Charges pending against driver involved in Sioux Falls crash
Kelsie is headed to Lincoln, Nebraska, where she will join the 10/11 news team at KOLN.
Dakota News Now says goodbye & best wishes to Kelsie Passolt
Group of South Dakota Legislators ask Noem to apologize to state National Guard, cancel deployment
Aberdeen Police say Wylie Park is again under lockdown and that one person has been placed into...
North Dakota man charged with making terroristic threats at Wylie Park
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Harrisburg & Viborg/Hurley alum likely to be selected in early rounds of MLB Draft
Chase Mason's Major League Decision
During 14-5 win over Yankton
Big Bats Of Renner Sweep Away Yankton
Sioux Falls defeats Pierre 10-2
Sunfish Score Ten Unanswered To Trap The Trappers
Sioux Falls defeats Pierre 10-2
Sunfish Defeat Trappers