Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Big Bats Of Renner Sweep Away Yankton

Royals win 8-1 & 14-6
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The big bats of Renner Post 307 were booming during a Friday afternoon Legion Baseball doubleheader with Yankton Post 12 and produced a sweep with 8-1 and 14-6 victories.

In the first game Austin Henry hit a pair of homeruns that drove in three and was the driving force in their 8-1 win. Aspen Dahl picked up the win after striking out ten over five scoreless innings.

Game two would be a different story early on as Yankton built a 4-1 lead in the second inning keyed by a two-run homerun from Carson Haak. Renner, however, would score in all but one inning in the game, pounding out 14 runs on 12 hits, three coming from TJ Free.

Click on the video viewer for game two highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Mitchell Olson
Charges pending against driver involved in Sioux Falls crash
Kelsie is headed to Lincoln, Nebraska, where she will join the 10/11 news team at KOLN.
Dakota News Now says goodbye & best wishes to Kelsie Passolt
Group of South Dakota Legislators ask Noem to apologize to state National Guard, cancel deployment
Aberdeen Police say Wylie Park is again under lockdown and that one person has been placed into...
North Dakota man charged with making terroristic threats at Wylie Park
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Harrisburg & Viborg/Hurley alum likely to be selected in early rounds of MLB Draft
Chase Mason's Major League Decision
Sioux Falls defeats Pierre 10-2
Sunfish Score Ten Unanswered To Trap The Trappers
Sioux Falls defeats Pierre 10-2
Sunfish Defeat Trappers
124 teams from seven states competing
44th Ringneck Softball Tournament Gets Underway