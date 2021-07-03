Big Bats Of Renner Sweep Away Yankton

RENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The big bats of Renner Post 307 were booming during a Friday afternoon Legion Baseball doubleheader with Yankton Post 12 and produced a sweep with 8-1 and 14-6 victories.

In the first game Austin Henry hit a pair of homeruns that drove in three and was the driving force in their 8-1 win. Aspen Dahl picked up the win after striking out ten over five scoreless innings.

Game two would be a different story early on as Yankton built a 4-1 lead in the second inning keyed by a two-run homerun from Carson Haak. Renner, however, would score in all but one inning in the game, pounding out 14 runs on 12 hits, three coming from TJ Free.

Click on the video viewer for game two highlights!

