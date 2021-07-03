Chase Mason Enjoying The Ride As Major League Decision Looms

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With so much of the focus on the road ahead for Chase Mason.....

“Initially we were a little bit star struck.” Harrisburg Head Coach James Borges says.

“It’s fun! It’s also nerve wracking when there’s 30-plus scouts in the stands and they’re all here watching!” Harrisburg Catcher Tyman Long says.

.....he knows to enjoy the ride along the way.

“You never know when your last play is going to be in baseball and things like that. So just enjoying every single moment of baseball is what I’ve been doing.” Harrisburg INF/P Chase Mason says.

Chase saw just how quickly a promising future can take a detour when he tore his ACL in the first game of his football season with Viborg-Hurley in August, costing him the rest of that year as well as basketball season.

“It sucked but it’s something that I really grew from and became a better person from. It really proved to me that I’ve got to enjoy the little things.” Chase says.

Mason returned for track season in the spring and regained his confidence as he anchored the Cougar relay teams to state titles.

“It was difficult for myself to trust myself to run again. But once I got going the confidence built up.” Mason says.

And he’s back to the form on the baseball diamond in Harrisburg that has had him rising up Major League draft boards for two years, competing in the MLB draft combine and being named one of their top 250 draft prospects.

“His overall presence, his leadership ability, the fact that he’s a humble kid and he gets after it every day and the sky, to be honest, is the limit.” Harrisburg Head Coach James Borges says.

It will leave him with a big decision once the Major League Draft begins on July 11th. If Mason goes in the early rounds he’ll have to choose between starting his professional career, and making as much as a million dollars in signing bonus money, or going off to college at Nebraska.

“There’s a lot of things that I talk with my parents and my advisor right now about. It’s pretty private type stuff. We know kind of what we want and things like that and are just keeping it between us and the pro side of things.” Mason says.

For Chase it means getting to be a kid a little longer and chasing one last championship.

“It (the draft) is a great opportunity. Not many kids get this opportunity. So I’m not too worried about it. I’m just focused on playing baseball and being who I am.” Chase says.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.