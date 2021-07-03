Cross-country bike riders raise money to build and repair homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure is a 10-week cross-country bike ride to raise money and awareness to end poverty housing across the country, and Saturday they made they arrived in Sioux Falls.

“We are actually at our halfway point here in Sioux Falls. We started in Amelia Island, Florida and we’ve ridden around 1800 miles,” Anna Little said, a participant of the ride.

The main objective of the trip to raise money and help those with housing needs along the way.

“We’ve gotten to stop and do six-building days, where we’ve gone and helped families with whatever they needed for their home. It really opened my eyes to how much I take having a good home for granted,” Little said.

Many of the riders have different motivations for participating, and for Ed Vanderpol, this ride means a lot.

“My parents wanted to do some volunteer work once my dad retired but my mom was involved in a car accident. Shortly after she passed away, so I’m doing this for them,” Vanderpol said.

He also rides to remember his brother, who passed away, and he had bonded with over cycling. It’s the memory of those loved ones that get him through this journey.

“I wish I could talk to my brother every day about the experience, but I think about him and I think about my parents and I just keep going,” Vanderpol said.

Road trips like this are all about creating memories, and Anna Little, who is from Starkville Mississippi, had her moment in Omaha Nebraska. Where she got to watch her favorite team, Mississippi State, win its first national championship, and her dad came to watch as well.

The riders will take the 4th of July off in Sioux Fall and will head for Parkston Monday, July 5th. You can learn more details about their trip on the Fuller Center website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.