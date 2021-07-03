Daughter of semi driver in Sioux Falls I-229 crash speaks out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Charges are pending against a driver in a crash on Interstate 229 Thursday night, that left the lanes blocked for nearly four hours.

Authorities say the man, who was driving a pickup truck, stopped in the southbound lane of I-229 and got out of his vehicle.

That’s when a semi-truck and trailer smashed into the truck, sending it through the median and crossing into opposing traffic.

Alex Shevchenko was the driver of that semi. His daughter Irina Kleinsasser was at the scene of the crash.

Kleinsasser says her dad on his way to delivering a semi-full of cherries to the VFW at around 6 P.M. Thursday when he suddenly saw vehicles in front of him swerving out of his lane.

The 30-year trucking veteran knew something was wrong and tried to slow down but stopping an 80-ton semi is much easier said than done.

“He had to swerve left and put himself and the truck and trailer in the ditch in order to make sure that he didn’t cause a pile-up making others get hurt,” said Kleinsasser.

Levchenko sustained injuries to his arms legs and back, but no other injuries were reported in the crash.

Charges are pending against the driver of the stopped vehicle, identified as James Dennis, 50, of Sioux Falls.

Kleinsasser says road rage is believed to have caused the accident.

“The trooper said that it was caused by road rage, he mentioned that another vehicle was flipping this driver off and the guy got mad and made his car completely stop on the interstate and approached the other vehicle like he was trying to go after it on foot,” she said.

Kleinsasser says Levchenko had nothing to do with the incident that led up to Dennis getting out of his vehicle on the highway, but his semi and his body were what ultimately paid the price.

Many at the scene said it was a miracle nobody died in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.