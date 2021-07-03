Fire damages Harrisburg home

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating after a Harrisburg home was badly damaged by a fire.

The fire broke out late Friday night at a home on the northeast side town. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, first responders from several different agencies assisted in battling the fire.

There have been no injures reported in connection to the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

