Holiday weekend has over 189,000 South Dakotan’s traveling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Fourth of July is giving a lot of people the itch to travel. AAA is projecting more than 189,000 South Dakotans will be traveling over the holiday weekend.

This weekend is expected to be one of the busiest for airports since the pandemic started.

On average, airfare has declined a little, but pricing for things like hotels and rental cars have gone up, and getting either may also be difficult, which can be one of the biggest worries for some traveler.

“We are a little worried about not having a rental car when we get there, we’ve contacted the rental car agency a couple of times to make sure we have one lined up and they just told us the sooner you get here the better,” said Brittany Kjelden, a Sioux Falls resident traveling over the holiday.

For those planning a road trip, brace for a little pain at the pump, with gas prices in many states hitting close to or above $3 a gallon. It’s also important, to be safe while driving, no matter where you go.

“Drive with Caution be prepared, you’re going to have road construction, you’re going to have a lot of people on the roads,” said Terry Ten Cate, AAA Travel Consultant. “Fill up your gas tanks whenever you possibly can to make sure you have enough to get across where you need to be.”

Planning ahead before leaving has been key for those getting away.

“Plan ahead, you got to expect that things make take a little longer, some things might be harder to come across like a rental car, hotels might not be booking full capacity”

