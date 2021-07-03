A Hot 4th of July Expected

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weather so far for the 4th of July holiday weekend has been good with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 90s. Winds have been on the stronger side and humidity levels are up a tick for our Saturday. Heat and humidity levels will come up another tick or two for the 4th itself, which has prompted heat alerts for parts of the Dakota News Now area.

SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued until 11 PM CT for Todd, Jones, Lyman, Mellette and Stanley counties.

TONIGHT: A frontal boundary will center itself across central South Dakota, which will give areas along and west of the James River Valley a chance of some showers and thunderstorms developing. There is a marginal risk for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms west of a line from Sisseton to Huron to Lake Andes. Storms should weaken as they reach the I-29 corridor, but these areas could see a few isolated thunderstorms overnight. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy otherwise. Winds will remain breezy out of the S at 10-20 mph. Lows drop back into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

4TH OF JULY: It’ll be another hot and mostly dry day along with higher humidity levels. That has prompted a HEAT ADVISORY to be issued for parts of the area from noon until 8 PM. We’ll see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, but there is a chance of some pop-up showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon through the evening hours. There is a marginal risk of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms southeast of a line from Watertown to Winner. Winds will be breezy out of the S and SW once again, but will shift to the N and NNW as a cold front moves in from the northwest. Highs will climb into the mid 90s to low to mid 100s. Dewpoints will be in the 60s, so expect the feels like temperature to be a couple degrees higher than the actual air temperature. Lows fall back into the 60s to near 70.

MONDAY: Another hot and muggy day is expected with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Clouds will increase slowly from west to east in the afternoon along with increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms. Chances will begin in the afternoon along and west of the Missouri, but gradually increase in coverage Monday night. Winds will be out of the N and E at 5-15 mph. Highs top out in the 90s with lows in the 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be likely as a low pressure system tracks across the area. Most areas should pick up 0.10-0.50″ of rain with some higher amounts in spots. Highs will cool back into the 70s and 80s, so a little below average.

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND: Clouds will linger a bit on Wednesday with a little more sunshine by Thursday. A warm front will bring a boost in temperatures for areas in central and western South Dakota. Showers and thunderstorms are possible for the eastern half of the area Thursday night into Friday morning. Next weekend as of now looks great with sunshine and temperatures near to slightly above average. Highs look to be in the 70s and 80s Wednesday, 80s and 90s Thursday with some areas west pushing triple digits. After that, highs look to settle back into the 85-90 degree range.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.