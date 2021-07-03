Avera Medical Minute
Kevin Obanor Transferring Out From Summit Tournament Champions Oral Roberts

Averaged 18.7 points and just under ten rebounds per game for ORU team that reached Sweet 16
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Oral Roberts’ center/forward Kevin Obanor has entered the transfer portal and South Dakota State fans in particular might throw him a party wherever he lands in celebration.

Obanor ended the Jackrabbits season last year with a tip in as time expired in the Summit League Tournament Semifinals, giving the Golden Eagles a 90-88 victory that helped spark their eventual run to the Sweet 16.

Obanor was ORU’s second leading scorer with 18.7 points per game and leading rebounder with ten per game. If Summit Player of the Year Max Abmas remains in the NBA Draft it will mean that the reigning Summit League Tournament Champions will be without their top two scorers from last season entering the new year.

