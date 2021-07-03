Police looking for red SUV involved in injury crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the publics help in locating a vehicle and driver involved in an injury crash.

The traffic crash occurred Saturday morning at the intersection of W. 49th St. and S. Solberg Ave. A red Ford Escape SUV struck a moped. The driver of the moped was seriously injured and was not wearing a helmet.

The SUV fled the scene. An investigation is ongoing to locate the suspect driver and vehicle.

Photo Credit: Sioux Falls Police Department (Sioux Falls Police Department)

