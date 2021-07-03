Avera Medical Minute
Sunfish Score Ten Unanswered To Trap The Trappers

Sioux Falls defeats Pierre 10-2
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After spotting the visiting Pierre Trappers the game’s first two runs the Sioux Falls Sunfish continued their torrid offensive pace of late, scoring the game’s next ten runs en route to a 10-2 victory in Expedition League play at Ronken Field on Friday evening.

It’s the fifth time in their last six games that the Sunfish (16-17) have scored ten runs or more.

Augustana’s J.T. Mix had a big day at the plate for Sioux Falls, going 4-5 with three RBI and a run scored. Dane Fraser also went 2-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Kansas State’s Griffin Hassall picked up his first win of the season, working 5.2 innings and striking out four.

The Trappers (9-22) got 2-4 days out of Patrick Connor and Ty Stauss. The two teams will play two more games at Hyde Stadium in Pierre tomorrow and Sunday.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

