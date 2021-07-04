Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

The Banquet fully reopens their dining room

The Banquet meals
The Banquet meals(Dakota News Now)
By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Banquet has been serving food to those in need for the last 35 years here in Sioux Falls. The last year has been difficult for them due to the pandemic, but this week the Banquet has gotten back a little sense of normalcy.

In March of 2020, the Banquet had to close their dining room and serve all their meals-to-go, for the safety of volunteers and guests. But now their dining room is fully open again for anyone to come and have a meal.

The last 15 months have been a challenge for The Banquet navigating how to best provide meals to those in need while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In March of 2020 when we had to go to all meals-to-go because of COVID-19, we were really challenged. Our volunteers dropped off very quickly,” said Tamera Jerke-Liesinger, The Banquets Executive Director. “We did not miss a beat, every meal that was scheduled was served, and we brought in a core group of little volunteers every day they made it happen.”

The Banquet made it through providing everyone they could with meals, but not having the dining room open made it feel like something was missing.

“That’s what the Banquet is known for, community, but I’ll be honest, we lost that to a small degree,” said Jerke-Liesinger. “It’s hard to share fellowship with a brief interaction when you’re handing somebody a meal out the door.”

The Banquet slowly started reopening to a limited number of guests in their dining area back in March of this year. But now that it is fully open for people to come and enjoy their meal in the dining area, volunteers are looking forward to connecting with guests again.

“That’s very exciting, that when you get to visit with the people, and you might be the only one that says hello to them for the day or to see how they’re doing,” said Cindy O’Donnell, The Banquet volunteer. “It makes you feel good, but it especially makes them feel good and to just be out there and be their friend and let them know you care about them.”

With the Banquet reopening their dining hall for full service, they need more volunteers to come and help prepare and serve meals to those in need. A link to the volunteer page on their website can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man driving a pickup truck stopped in the southbound lane of I-229 Thursday...
Daughter of semi driver in Sioux Falls I-229 crash speaks out
Credit: Mitchell Olson
Charges pending against driver involved in Sioux Falls crash
After hitting records, lumber prices across the country are beginning to fall.
US lumber prices begin to tumble
Bugs cancel legion baseball game in Ortonville
WATCH: Bugs cancel legion baseball game in Ortonville
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
Crews battle a house fire in Harrisburg on July 2.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Fireworks suspected cause of house fire in Harrisburg
Austin Haskins Saturday Evening Forecast
Austin Haskins Saturday Evening Forecast
Cross Country bike riders raise money to build and repair homes
Cross-country bike riders raise money to build and repair homes