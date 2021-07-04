Fireworks Over And On I-90 Speedway
Races return Saturday night after weather cancelled last week
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There were plenty of fireworks on the dirt at I-90 Speedway last night in Hartford well before the fireworks show overhead after the evening’s racing.
Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
-Tracy Halouska’s win in the Hobby Stock Feature
-Camden Myers taking the USRA B-MOD Feature
-Cory Yeigh winning the checkered flag in the Late Model Street Stocks Feature
-Lee Goos Jr. cruising into victory lane in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Feature
-Jody Rosenboom claiming the Midwest Sprint Touring Series Feature
