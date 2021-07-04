Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Fireworks Over And On I-90 Speedway

Races return Saturday night after weather cancelled last week
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There were plenty of fireworks on the dirt at I-90 Speedway last night in Hartford well before the fireworks show overhead after the evening’s racing.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Tracy Halouska’s win in the Hobby Stock Feature

-Camden Myers taking the USRA B-MOD Feature

-Cory Yeigh winning the checkered flag in the Late Model Street Stocks Feature

-Lee Goos Jr. cruising into victory lane in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Feature

-Jody Rosenboom claiming the Midwest Sprint Touring Series Feature

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man driving a pickup truck stopped in the southbound lane of I-229 Thursday...
Daughter of semi driver in Sioux Falls I-229 crash speaks out
Photo Courtesy: Sioux Falls Police Department
Police looking for red SUV involved in injury crash
Crews battle a house fire in Harrisburg on July 2.
Fire damages Harrisburg home
Crews battle a house fire in Harrisburg on July 2.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Fireworks suspected cause of house fire in Harrisburg
Bugs cancel legion baseball game in Ortonville
WATCH: Bugs cancel legion baseball game in Ortonville

Latest News

Happened during races on 7-3-21
I-90 Speedway Saturday Races
USD junior volleyball player the first in South Dakota history to sign endorsement deal under...
USD’s Brooklyn Bollweg Becomes First South Dakota Collegiate Athlete Signed To Sponsorship Deal
Go 3-0 in pool play in 18U division of 44th Ringneck Softball Tournament
South Dakota Phoenix Perfect In Ringneck Softball Tournament Pool Play
Go 3-0 in pool play in 18U division of 44th Ringneck Softball Tournament
South Dakota Phoenix Finish Perfect In Pool Play