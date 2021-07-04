Fireworks Over And On I-90 Speedway

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There were plenty of fireworks on the dirt at I-90 Speedway last night in Hartford well before the fireworks show overhead after the evening’s racing.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Tracy Halouska’s win in the Hobby Stock Feature

-Camden Myers taking the USRA B-MOD Feature

-Cory Yeigh winning the checkered flag in the Late Model Street Stocks Feature

-Lee Goos Jr. cruising into victory lane in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Feature

-Jody Rosenboom claiming the Midwest Sprint Touring Series Feature

