Forecast Looks Good for Fireworks Sunday Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Other than some scattered thunderstorms for parts of central South Dakota late Saturday afternoon into the evening hours, most of the holiday weekend so far has been pretty dry. Heat and humidity levels have come up for our Sunday, prompting a HEAT ADVISORY until 8 PM for places like Huron, Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Yankton, Brookings and Marshall.

TONIGHT: A cold front will continue to slowly slide southeast, which could spark a chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms for the southeastern parts of the area through about sunset. A marginal, level one risk of severe thunderstorms is in place along and southeast of a line from Watertown to Lake Andes. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy otherwise. Winds will be mostly light and out of the S and SSW ahead of the front, but will become NNW to NE overnight. Lows drop back into the 60s to near 70.

MONDAY: The morning hours look good, but then clouds will gradually increase from west to east ahead of the next low pressure system. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon along and west of the Missouri River. Rain chances will spread east Monday night, and should reach the I-29 corridor after 10 PM. Winds will be light out of the NE to ESE with highs in the 90s. Lows drop back into the 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the day as the low pressure system tracks east-southeast. Severe weather chances are very low, but heavier downpours and gusty winds could accompany any stronger storms. Rain chances will gradually end from the northwest to southeast Tuesday night. Highs will only top out in the 70s with some areas reaching the 80s southeast. Lows fall back into the 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: We dry out with some scattered cloud cover as a wedge of high pressure moves in. It’ll be seasonably cool for early July with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, which is near to about 5-10 degrees below average. Lows drop back into the 50s and 60s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: A warm front will swing through the area Thursday ahead of the next low pressure. The eastern part of the area will be dry, but there is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms along and west of the James River Valley. Rain chances spread east Thursday night and look to linger into Friday. Highs Thursday will range from the 80s east to as warm as the triple digits in western and central South Dakota. Highs Friday will be in the 80s to near 90.

NEXT WEEKEND AND BEYOND: Next weekend looks mostly dry with sunshine and temperatures around average for the second weekend of July. Heading into the following week, temperatures look to be near to slightly above average with some spotty chances of a few showers and thunderstorms. The latest 8-14 day outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center, which runs from July 12-18, shows temperatures near to slightly above average with precipitation chances around average.

