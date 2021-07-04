Avera Medical Minute
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Fireworks suspected cause of house fire in Harrisburg

Crews battle a house fire in Harrisburg on July 2.
Crews battle a house fire in Harrisburg on July 2.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Authorities suspect fireworks may have been the cause of a house fire in Harrisburg. The fire broke out late Friday night at a home on the northeast side of town.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire before it spread through the entire house. The garage is a total loss and there is significant damage to parts of the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s office wants to remind folks to be careful when shooting fireworks and make sure you use plenty of water to put them out before putting them in the trash.

